AVANTE CORP. (FORMERLY AVANTE LOGIXX INC.) ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE

Toronto, Ontario, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp.. (TSXV: XX) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of September 29, 2022, its change of name from Avante Logixx Inc. became effective on June 1, 2023. The Company began trading at the open of markets on the TSX Venture Exchange under Avante Corp. and the existing stock symbol “XX” remains unchanged. Additionally, the new ISIN number is CA05352F1099 and the new CUSIP number for the Company is 05352F109.

The name change was voted on at the company’s Annual General and Special Meeting on September 29, 2022, and reflects the sale of Logixx Security Inc.

“The name change represents the company’s continued focus on initiatives around our core business.” said Manny Mounouchos, Founder, CEO & Board Chair of Avante Corp.

Shareholders are not required to take any action and will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The name change will not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantecorp.ca.

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO and Board Chair

416 923 6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

