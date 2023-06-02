West Knoxville Pinched Nerve Relief in Neck with Gentle Chiropractic Care at Bell Family Chiropractic
Our goal is not only to relieve the pain associated with a pinched nerve in the neck but also to provide long-lasting relief and preventative care.”WEST KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At Bell Family Chiropractic, patients suffering from a pinched nerve in the neck in West Knoxville can experience profound relief through gentle chiropractic care. Under the expert care of Dr. Bell, a myriad of holistic techniques and services are offered, including drop tables, cold laser therapy, dry needling, instrument adjusting, and regular chiropractic adjustments.
A pinched nerve in the neck, medically known as cervical radiculopathy, can cause a significant disruption to daily life. This condition can lead to symptoms like pain, numbness, or weakness radiating down the arm. At Bell Family Chiropractic, they understand that every patient's needs are unique, which is why they focus on offering personalized, gentle care to address this common yet debilitating issue.
Dr. Bell is renowned for his innovative approach as a West Knoxville chiropractor in providing chiropractic solutions with a gentle approach when needed. He has helped numerous patients regain a pain-free life through his extensive knowledge, innovative techniques, and compassionate approach. You can learn more here: https://bellfamilychiro.com/relief-for-a-pinched-nerve-in-the-neck-west-knoxville-gentle-chiropractic-care/
One of the most effective techniques employed at Bell Family Chiropractic is the use of drop tables. This technique involves a specialized table that has different sections, which can be raised or dropped based on the chiropractic procedure being performed. It allows Dr. Bell to apply quick thrusts to correct the spinal misalignment that could be causing the pinched nerve, all the while ensuring the patient's comfort.
Cold laser therapy, another modern technique used at Bell Family Chiropractic, has shown to be effective in relieving the pain and inflammation associated with a pinched nerve in the neck. This non-invasive procedure uses low levels of light to stimulate healing and tissue regeneration at a cellular level. This method complements other chiropractic adjustments to expedite the recovery process.
Dry needling is another therapy offered. Despite what the name may suggest, this technique is not painful. It involves the insertion of thin needles into trigger points in your muscles, which can help to release tension and reduce pain. Dr. Bell's expertise ensures that this procedure is carried out with utmost precision and minimal discomfort.
Instrument adjusting, another method Dr. Bell employs, is a non-force technique that uses a small handheld device. This technique can be particularly helpful for patients who may not be candidates for traditional adjustments. The device delivers a controlled, light force to specific areas, assisting in the restoration of the body's balance.
Of course, regular chiropractic adjustments remain at the core of Bell Family Chiropractic's treatment protocol. Dr. Bell uses his hands or a small instrument to apply a controlled, sudden force to a spinal joint, which can improve spinal motion and the body's physical function. These adjustments can alleviate the pressure on the pinched nerve, reducing pain and discomfort. These adjustments can produces a popping sound, but still be gentle chiropractic care.
In essence, Bell Family Chiropractic is more than just a chiropractic clinic. It represents hope for the many people in West Knoxville and beyond who suffer from conditions like a pinched nerve in the neck. Click the schedule now at the top of the page to start your journey to Hope, Healing, and New Life.
