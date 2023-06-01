Physicians’ Education Resource® supports Make-A-Wish Foundation by donating for each attendee at annual oncology meeting symposia in Chicago, Illinois

By attending, participants contribute to their professional development and actively support the life-changing work of the foundation.

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC (PER®), a top educational resource for health care professionals across all specialties to advance patient care, is proud to announce its commitment to giving back and improving the lives of cancer patients through a special initiative during the PER annual oncology meeting symposia in Chicago, Illinois. To support the vital work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, PER will donate $25 for each oncology professional attending any of its 14 live continuing medical education (CME) events in the city from June 2–4.



The nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation has long been renowned for its tireless efforts in granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. PER’s donation allows oncology professionals to make a tangible impact and bring positivity and support to the lives of these children and their families.

“We are thrilled to introduce this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of cancer patients,” said Jim Palatine, MBA, RPh, president of PER. “By attending our live CME events, oncology professionals not only enhance their own knowledge and expertise, but also join us in supporting the incredible work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

PER’s live CME events, taking place from June 2-4, will offer a diverse range of insightful and actionable courses led by industry-leading oncology experts, covering the latest developments and best practices in oncology care. This annual oncology meeting symposia will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to enhance their knowledge and stay at the forefront of advancements in the industry, while also contributing directly to the happiness and well-being of children facing challenging health conditions.

To take part in this inspiring initiative and register for a live CME event, please visit https://www.gotoper.com/courses/annual-oncology-meeting.

About Physicians’ Education Resource

Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC (PER), is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing (CBRN), PER is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across all specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management. Activities may also include topics on emerging strategies currently under investigation, supportive care, diagnosis and staging, prevention, screening and early detection, and practice management.

PER plans, develops, implements and evaluates educational activities using a wide variety of formats targeted at the needs of the health care providers we serve. Our CME/CE-certified activities enable health care providers, including physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and pharmacists, to remain current and responsive to advances in medical care, from diagnosis through treatment, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.

