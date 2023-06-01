JBS USA Mourns Passing of Advisory Board Member Harvey Pitt

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA was saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of long-time advisory board member Harvey Pitt on May 30, 2023.



Harvey served as the 26th Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, overseeing the SEC’s response to market disruptions resulting from the terrorist attacks of 9/11. He previously served as the SEC’s general counsel from 1975 to 1978. More recently, Harvey founded and served as the chief executive officer of the global business consulting firm, Kalorama Partners, and its law firm affiliate, Kalorama Legal Services.

“Harvey was and will remain an icon in the securities realm, stewarding the markets through some of the most turbulent times in U.S. history,” said Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA CEO. “It was an honor to have someone of his caliber and talent work alongside our company for the past six years. We are a better company because of Harvey.”

A member of the JBS USA Advisory Board since 2017, Harvey provided the company with counsel and strategic guidance on compliance, corporate governance, risk management and related matters. A passionate advocate and skilled communicator, Harvey’s leadership and expertise were matched only by his sense of humor and pragmatic approach.

“We send our deepest condolences to his wife Saree, his four children, and his extended family and friends around the world,” said former JBS USA CEO and current Advisory Board Member Andre Nogueira. “Harvey was a trusted partner and I leaned heavily on his wisdom and advice. He will be greatly missed.”

