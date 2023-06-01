SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2023 – (NYSE: TDS)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of TDS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 6, 2022 to November 3, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had no reason to believe UScellular’s “free upgrade” promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular’s postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies’ decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular’s profitability substantially declined.

DEADLINE: July 3, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of TDS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 3, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903