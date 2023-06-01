IBN Coverage Initiated for GolfLync Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GolfLync Inc., the company behind the GolfLync app – a social network for matching golf games and players, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



The GolfLync app, available for free on both iOS and Android devices, allows like-minded golfers to connect for a game simply by logging in. GolfLync helps golfers who are looking to grow their golf network find other players with similar interests and on course preferences.

Whether you have recently moved to a new area and are looking for new golfing buddies, travel frequently and would like to play a round of golf while on the road, or just want to meet new golfers in your area, GolfLync is your answer. Spouses who enjoy golfing together can find other golfing couples to tee it up with. For a regular group that finds itself unexpectedly down a player, GolfLync can help find that last-minute addition to complete the foursome.

Download the GolfLync app today – available for free on both the App Store and Google Play.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for GolfLync.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide GolfLync the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“The growth of the GolfLync app in recent months has been phenomenal. With over 20,000 downloads and a cumulative five-star rating across 200+ reviews on the Apple App Store, it’s clear that the market has been waiting for a golf-centric networking option,” stated Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for GolfLync Inc. as the company works to build on its momentum and continue bringing likeminded golfers across the country together for some time on the links.”

About GolfLync Inc.

GolfLync Inc. is creating a new experience for golf lovers, connecting them with like-minded friends and groups with whom they can golf. Built to scale, GolfLync is ready to connect millions of players across the country and has groups forming in cities and at courses across America.

Features include streaming feeds with social posts from golf players and groups across America, posting and finding tee times and, of course, chatting about golf!

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GolfLync.com

