Laxman (Lucky) Murugesh Joins YES as SVP and GM of Dry Products
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Laxman (Lucky) Murugesh has joined the company as its Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dry Products.
Dr. Murugesh assumes overall responsibility for enhancing the market share and profitability of YES’s rapidly-growing Dry Products business unit, and will manage its existing product lines as well as new product development. He came to YES from Intel, where he spent nearly five years as Strategic Supply Chain - Account GM, enabling technology leadership and innovation for 5G, IoT, data centers, advanced memory, artificial intelligence, servers, and advanced microprocessors. Before Intel, he was SVP of Global Service Solutions at Veeco, where he developed and implemented a variety of strategic programs to achieve sustainable growth, and increased service revenues by more than 50%. His tenure at Veeco was preceded by more than 21 years at Applied Materials in positions of increasing responsibility, from global product manager to GM of the $1B global semiconductor spares business to Managing Director of the Services business unit.
“Lucky is a results-driven executive with a wealth of experience in business development and the sales of technology products,” said Rezwan Lateef, president of YES. “We believe that his deep understanding of customer needs -- combined with his impressive history of managing sales, finance, and supply chain capabilities for efficiency and growth -- will serve YES well as we continue to deliver the highest-value solutions for our global customers.”
Dr. Murugesh has a BS in metallurgical engineering from Andhra University, an MS in materials science & engineering from North Carolina State University, and a PhD in materials science & engineering from the University of California at Berkeley. He holds 41 patents.
About YES
Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company’s product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.
####
P. Kevin Trompak | VP, Business Development
Yield Engineering Systems
+1 510-954-6889
sales@yieldengineering.com