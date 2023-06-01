NH Pet Mobility Company Announces 2024 Calendar Contest for Special Needs Pets Worldwide
Walkin' Pets, a NH pet mobility company, is hosting a Calendar Contest for special needs pets worldwide!AMHERST, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar Contest submission period is now open through July 31, 2023!
The annual pet calendar contest, hosted by Walkin’ Pets, is for dogs, cats, and other animals using a Walkin’ Wheels pet wheelchair. Each year, submissions come in from all over the world from pet owners vying for a winning position in the calendar, helping to raise awareness for pets with disabilities.
The 2023 Walkin’ Pets calendar contest received over 300 submissions with photos featuring pets worldwide! Calendar submissions went far beyond dogs, including an opossum, goats, cats, sheep, and even a pig, all walking proudly in their Walkin’ Wheels!
Proceeds from the calendar sale benefit the Handicapped Pets Foundation, which donates wheelchairs to needy pets.
There is no entry fee to enter the calendar contest. All entrants will be included in a photo gallery on the company’s Facebook page for public voting, which will begin on August 1, 2023. The 12 entrants with the most “likes” will be notified Mid-September.
First Round Voting: will run from 8/1 through 8/15
Second Round Voting: Top 100 photos from Round 1; voting will run from 8/16 through 8/31
Third Round Voting: Top 50 photos from Round 2; voting will run from 9/1 through 9/18
An additional Calendar Contest Winner will be selected by Walkin’ Pets to be specially featured on the 2024 Calendar Cover. For the third year in a row, Walkin’ Pets will also choose an individual to be named Walkin’ Pets Hero of the Year and Rescue of the Year. These awards are presented to an individual and animal rescue who dedicate their lives to advocating and caring for handicapable pets.
Walkin’ Pets believes every pet is a miracle and will try to include every pet in this year’s calendar. We will also be celebrating these beautiful pets all year! Featuring photos of submitted pets and their incredible stories throughout 2024 online and on social media!
To enter into the 2024 Calendar Contest, please visit:
https://www.walkinpets.com/calendar-contest/
Mikayla Feehan
Walkin' Pets
+1 888-253-0777
mikayla.feehan@walkinpets.com