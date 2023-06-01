Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens Two Stores in Alberta this Summer

World’s largest barbecue concept to open two additional locations in Alberta by Canada Day

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited to continue expanding across Canada with two new stores opening this summer in Alberta.

Barbecue-loving Albertans will have the opportunity to complement their Canadian Day celebrations on July 1st, 2023 with two additional locations from the Texas-style barbecue brand.

Dickey’s Owner/Opertors Sajeev Kottackal and his Pit Crew will open the first location in Alberta selling the Texas Traditional Menu in Ft. Saskatchewan. This restaurant will be located at: 9382 South Fort Dr # 106 Fort, Saskatchewan, AB, Canada, T8LOC5 and is scheduled to open on May 30th with a Grand Opening event on June 2, 2023.

The second Dickey's opening in the area is being led by Owner/Operator Faisal Khan Suri and his team. This store in Leduc is located at: 4812 - 43A Avenue, Leduc, T9E6M5, AB, Alberta and is estimated to open around June 20th, 2023.

“The timing of these openings greatly complements Canada Day on July 1st and offers Canadians across Alberta the options to eat in, take away or have their gathering catered by our two newest locations, as well as our 3 other stores in Edmonton”, says Executive Vice President of International Sales, Jim Perkins.

In addition, Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group shared, “We couldn’t be happier to open this new location and be available to more Canadian guests. Canada has shown a love for Texas BBQ, and we are happy to deliver. Congratulations to our newest partners!”

