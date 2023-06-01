Indiana Land Resources Council Meeting - 5.10.23

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (May 3, 2023) — The Indiana Land Resources Council (ILRC) will meet on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farm Bureau building on the seventh floor (225 S East St., Indianapolis, IN).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

here To join the meeting online click

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 723 276 381#

The ILRC was created in state law (IC 15-12-5) to assist local and state decision-makers with land use tools and policies. The ILRC is composed of representatives from county and municipal governments, home building and land development, business, environmental interests, soil and water conservation districts and forestry, as well as a land use expert and a farmer. The ILRC’s mission is to evaluate all types of land use.

To see the agenda, click here or visit isda.in.gov.

