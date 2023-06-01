Indiana Grown June Marketplace: spotlighting local Indiana products

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (May 10, 2023)— On Saturday, June 3, more than 50 Indiana food artisans, producers and makers will set up shop at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center for the Indiana Grown June Marketplace. This one-day event is a one stop shop for finding your favorite food, wine, spirits, flowers, art, ceramics and more!

The Indiana Grown June Marketplace will be held in the Agriculture/Horticulture building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, with parking available onsite. Stop by on June 3 to shop and experience vendors from all over the state in one convenient location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET).

WHAT: Indiana Grown's June Marketplace

WHO: More than 50 Indiana food artisans, producers, and makers

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center - Agriculture/Horticulture Building (1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205)

To secure your tickets, click here.

Visit IndianaGrown.org for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.

###