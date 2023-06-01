Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,448 in the last 365 days.

Indiana Grown June Marketplace: spotlighting local Indiana products

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (May 10, 2023)— On Saturday, June 3, more than 50 Indiana food artisans, producers and makers will set up shop at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center for the Indiana Grown June Marketplace. This one-day event is a one stop shop for finding your favorite food, wine, spirits, flowers, art, ceramics and more!

The Indiana Grown June Marketplace will be held in the Agriculture/Horticulture building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, with parking available onsite. Stop by on June 3 to shop and experience vendors from all over the state in one convenient location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET).

WHAT: Indiana Grown's June Marketplace

WHO: More than 50 Indiana food artisans, producers, and makers

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center - Agriculture/Horticulture Building (1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205)

To secure your tickets, click here.

Visit IndianaGrown.org for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.

###

You just read:

Indiana Grown June Marketplace: spotlighting local Indiana products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more