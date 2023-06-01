North Kingstown Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI – Today, Governor Dan McKee, North Kingstown Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis and Town Council President Gregory Mancini signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"We all want our students to be the best in class when it comes to education, which comes from hard work both inside and outside of the classroom. With North Kingstown joining the Learn365RI Municipal Compact, local leaders and school officials are showing their dedication to making sure that happens for our students," said Governor McKee.

"We look forward to our participation in Governor McKee's Municipal Education Compact for the opportunity it gives us to provide students with innovative solutions that are unique to our Town and will meaningfully support their needs, complimenting the great job our schools and educators do during the school day and academic year," said North Kingstown Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis.

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

North Kingstown is the ninth community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time, joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, Smithfield, and Pawtucket.

