NDDOT to begin mowing near state highways mid-June

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing a seven-to-ten-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways starting the week of June 15.

Additional mowing could take place sooner at highway intersections and in urban areas.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.

  • Bismarck District 701-328-6950
  • Devils Lake District 701-665-5100
  • Dickinson District 701-227-6500
  • Fargo District 701-239-8900
  • Grand Forks District 701-787-6500
  • Minot District 701-857-6925
  • Valley City District 701-845-8800
  • Williston District 701-774-2700 

Additional information and district map can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.

- ### -

 

CONTACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

