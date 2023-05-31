IP's impact on sustainability showcased in Lisbon

1 June 2023

The critical role of intellectual property in driving sustainable development was the focus of a major event held in Lisbon, Portugal, in which the EPO played an active part.

The event comes in the wake of a UN interim report published in April which warned that global progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) is in "deep trouble".

Hosted by INPI Portugal, the two-day event - "Thinking about Industrial Property, Sustainability and the Future of the Planet" - brought together leaders from IP, Government, private sector and academia to share best practices, debate and contribute IP-driven solutions to address the urgency of the UN SDGs.

In his opening address, President António Campinos called sustainability an "existential challenge for humanity" and asserted that innovation and technological solutions are key to achieving a more sustainable future.

Mr Campinos also went on to highlight the measures the EPO has undertaken to support innovation by, for example, reorganising its examiner workforce around technology communities, democratising its patent data, and enhancing accessibility into the patent system through the launch of the Unitary Patent.

Delivering opening addresses alongside Mr Campinos were André Moz Caldas, Secretary of State for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers; Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO); Andrea Di Carlo, Deputy Executive Director of European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO); and Catarina Sarmento e Castro, Minister of Justice of Portugal.

On the second day of the conference, Mr Campinos contributed a short speech to an IP5 roundtable discussion themed on "IP 5 offices' vision on how IP will change the Planet".

The EPO also put forward a line-up of expert speakers whose presentations covered a wide range of sustainability topics, such as hydrogen innovation, forest fire prevention, and the intersection of innovation and intellectual property. Additionally, they highlighted the EPO Observatory on Patents and Technology, emphasising its potential for fostering collaboration and understanding concerning the latest technology trends.

Delivering the conference's closing remarks was Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic.