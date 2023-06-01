UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA EDUCATOR LAURI WRIGHT BECOMES 2023-2024 PRESIDENT OF ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, began her year-long term on June 1 as the 2023-2024 President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

Wright, a registered dietitian nutritionist, is an associate professor and the director of nutrition programs at the University of South Florida College of Public Health. Her specialties include food insecurity and health disparities, global nutrition, senior nutrition and the nutritional needs of people with AIDS.

Wright previously worked at the University of North Florida, where she directed the doctorate of clinical nutrition program and the Center for Nutrition and Food Security. At the Center, she developed the Meals on Wings program. Wright formerly worked at the Veterans Administration as a clinical dietitian and internship director. She is a past media spokesperson for the Academy; a past Speaker of the House of Delegates; past president of the Florida Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a former board member of the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics.

“In a world where all people thrive through the transformative power of food and nutrition, there are countless opportunities for the future of our profession,” Wright said. “Those opportunities include transitioning from a traditional medical model to a population health model; enhanced policy development and advocacy; food access and sustainability at a global level; and incorporating technology to enhance practice and reimbursement. The Academy and our members have the expertise and skills to lead and succeed in all these areas. I look forward to working closely in the coming year with the Board of Directors as we embrace our opportunities.”

Wright is a graduate of The Ohio State University. She earned a master's degree from Case Western Reserve University and a doctorate from the University of South Florida.

