Sativus Tech Hosts Press Preview Dinner Featuring Premium Saffron Grown in a Vertical Farm

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special guests, prominent chefs and local business leaders will come together for a special four-course dinner that will feature Sativus Tech's saffron, grown using vertical farming technology. The event hopes to spark more conversations about the rare spice that has captivating the culinary world and beyond.

WHAT: The Sativus Tech team along with noteworthy members of the press, investment and culinary communities will come together to celebrate the “red gold” of the spice world with a 4-course dinner featuring premium and flavorful saffron grown in an indoor vertical farm.

WHY: Saffron has been trending in the beauty, wellness, nutraceutical, and dietary supplement industries as they look to leverage the spice’s innate healing and medicinal properties. The main hindrance to saffron’s expansion is the lack of a consistent and premium supply to meet the growing demand.

Saffron Tech has been developing the protocols to produce a large-scale supply of quality saffron using its advanced vertical farming technology.

WHEN: TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023

6pm – 7pm Cocktail Reception

7pm – 9pm Dinner

WHERE: RESERVE CUT

30 Broad Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10004

WHO: Featured Speakers

Tal Wilk-Glazer, CEO, Sativus Tech

Shmulik Yannay, Founder, Saffron Tech