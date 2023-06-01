Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,344 in the last 365 days.

Cassava Sciences to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that its management has been invited to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.

When: Thursday, June 8th at 4:30 pm Eastern time
Live Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/sava/1846130
Archived Replay: https://www.CassavaSciences.com/company-presentations
   

About Simufilam
Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ lead product candidate. Simufilam is a proprietary small molecule (oral) drug designed to treat and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. This drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical studies in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Simufilam binds tightly to an altered conformation of the filamin A protein (FLNA) that is present in the brain of the Alzheimer’s patient and is critical to the toxicity of Aβ42. Simufilam is wholly owned by Cassava Sciences, without royalty or payment obligation to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established in humans. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450
ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

Cassava Sciences periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its website at https://www.CassavaSciences.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Cassava Sciences’ website regularly for important information, in addition to following Cassava Sciences’ press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls or webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Cassava Sciences’ website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cassava Sciences to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more