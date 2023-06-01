MassDEP Air Quality Advisory: Impact Expected Across Three Counties in Massachusetts 

WHAT: Due to smoke from Nova Scotia wildfires that continues to affect some areas of the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is issuing an air quality alert effective June 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. for Essex, Suffolk, and Eastern Norfolk Counties. Air in these areas is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone.

MassDEP is advising that people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

MassDEP has also declared an Open Burning Advisory across the state and has notified local fire departments that open burning permits are not to be issued because air pollution levels are predicted to be elevated. Any open burning would cause and contribute to a condition of air pollution and likely result in further elevating ozone concentrations.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site here.

WHEN: Effective from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. tomorrow, June 1, 2023.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###