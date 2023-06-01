IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB), a company with an unwavering mission to invent and acquire consumer products and brands with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday.

To begin the interview, Sklar provided an introduction to the company’s business model and operating markets.

“Starco Brands is focused in consumer products. We really think of ourselves as a modern-day invention factory. We look for places in the marketplace that we think have a tremendous amount of white space,” Sklar said. “From a formulary vantage point, we came out of industrial products… I was innovating in that sector for a long time and had some pretty significant success. I then found my way into consumer products, and we started to play in household, personal care, OTC pharmaceuticals, beverages and spirits. We’re very well diversified, but the main thing is that we think we’ve got strong capabilities in developing intellectual property… by curating brands and owning them… The other side is that we’ve executed and are executing an interesting, like-minded acquisition model.”

“I come from a contract manufacturing background and have expertise in aerosol products, and that crosses many different consumer categories… Starco Brands is the cumulative origination to bring all these products under one roof and really choose the very special pieces of intellectual property that we’ve created. When we look at certain categories, we have a lot of familiarity with what is on-shelf at retail, so we understand where there are very competitive sets and where there is not so much competition, or where there hasn’t been a lot of intellectual property that has been created.”

Sklar then provided an example of this approach.

“One of our first products that we launched was Winona® Popcorn Spray… We developed it because we analyzed the proverbial popcorn bay at retail. In that bay, there’s just not a lot of technology,” he continued. “We’ve got a lot of capability in cooking sprays, and we thought about how to dig in with the consumer and provide a sensory experience that maybe they haven’t had. The thesis of the product was that when someone has a bowl of popcorn, they take their seasoning and shake, shake, shake, then it’s all at the bottom of the bowl. Now, you can spray and have tremendous coverage rates with this beautiful smell. You can really almost mimic theater-style popcorn at home. That was a really interesting sensory proposal and disruption in the category… When we went to the buyers and said, ‘Hey, we have innovation,’ they were thrilled.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB), to learn more about how the company is leveraging an influencer-focused marketing strategy to accelerate and maximize the commercial potential of its wide-ranging intellectual property portfolio.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand.

A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

