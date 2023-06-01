Việt Nam's law enforcement closely following Chinese ship in Vietnamese waters

VIETNAM, June 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's maritime law enforcement is closely following the intrusion by the Chinese survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 10 and the escorting flotilla of coast guard and fishing vessels into Vietnamese waters.

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Đức Thắng made the remark on Thursday, in response to the question on Việt Nam's reaction to Chinese ships' continued presence in Việt Nam's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Thắng stressed that Vietnamese authorities are resolutely and determinedly protecting and exercising the legal rights and interests of Việt Nam in its waters, in accordance with international laws, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and Vietnamese law.

On May 25, the deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng said these ships "violated Việt Nam's EEZ, which was established in accordance with the provisions of the 1982 UNCLOS."

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies have repeatedly communicated with Chinese authorities and implemented measures in accordance with international law and Vietnamese law to ensure Việt Nam's legitimate rights and interests, deputy spokesperson Hằng stressed.

Việt Nam demands that relevant Chinese agencies comply with the common perceptions of the high-level leadership of the two countries, immediately end their provocative activities, withdraw the Xiang Yang Hong 10 and other coast guard and fishing vessels from Vietnamese waters, respect Việt Nam's sovereignty and jurisdictional rights, strictly abide by the Declaration on the Conduct (DOC) of Parties in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea), towards the maintenance of peace, cooperation, and development in the East Sea, and contribute to the development of bilateral relations. — VNS