Accelerating Growth - Sciony Increases Its User Base by 50% YTD and 30% MoM

We are excited about this achievement, but we see it as just the beginning of an even more extraordinary journey. I believe millions of creative people with small or big ideas can benefit from Sciony.”LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCIONY®, the first of its kind "idea-commercialisation" tech solutions company, announced today strong growth of its user base, expanding to 43 countries, increasing the number of its members by 50% YTD and 30% MoM in May.
— Georg Roth, Founder and Director of Sciony Ltd.
SCIONY enables anyone (age 18 or over), regardless of entrepreneurship or business experience, to commercialise ideas by going through a simple, automated guide, which is designed to help innovators to bring ideas, businesses and IP successfully to market. Breaking away from more common, open innovation platforms that are publicly exposing individual pitch decks and details of ideas, SCIONY’s technology combines global exposure with proper protection of the entrepreneur’s IP. Furthermore, the SCIONY platform distills expert industry knowledge into a powerful and easy-to-use system that points innovators to the TO-DOs for successful commercialisation of their ideas, solutions or IP. SCIONY's checklists provide guidance on what is needed along the way to improve the business idea’s viability, the completeness of the proposition and its attractiveness to potential investors or buyers. By bringing together innovators and supporters from diverse backgrounds and industries, SCIONY fosters the exchange of ideas, fuels groundbreaking innovations, and generates a global impact.
"We are excited about this achievement, but we see it as just the beginning of an even more extraordinary journey. As we continue to attract talented individuals, expand our international presence, and foster inclusivity, we are committed to shaping the future of innovation on a global scale. Many participants in the innovation and startup sector feel that the lack of ability to get a solution to market and the informal networking processes between entrepreneurs, investors and corporates are a source of frustration for all involved parties and are hindering great ideas getting on the world stage. We believe millions of innovators can benefit from our simple, easy-to-understand technology that encourages everyday innovators to start-up and to connect with corporates and investors who are looking for innovative solutions, and investment opportunities" said Georg Roth, Founder & Director of SCIONY. "The fact that the user base of SCIONY strongly expands, encourages us about SCIONY's potential, and confirms the added value our platform provides our innovators".
About SCIONY
SCIONY Ltd. is a company based in London that runs a global online innovation ecosystem open for entrepreneurs, startups, corporations, universities, incubators and accelerators as well as investors and experts supporting the innovation lifecycle. SCIONY provides its members easy-to-use tools and expertise such as the "Sciony Logbook'' which guide entrepreneurs and innovators to effectively commercialise ideas, innovations and Intellectual Property without any geographical, idea maturity, industry or time related restrictions. Moreover, leveraging SCIONY's functionalities, corporations and investors can source locally and internationally well documented propositions and support startup growth.
