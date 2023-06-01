Emerging Markets Report: A Deep Dive into Artificial Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, we had the great honor of introducing you to VERSES AI Inc. (VERS.NE) (OTCQX:VRSSF), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. We touched on VERSES’s ‘human’ thinking AI model, how it differs from ChatGPT and the possibility that the Company’s technology is changing the very Art of Artificial Intelligence.

Today, we would like to provide a deep dive into the phenomenon that seems to be taking over the world and what accomplishments VERSES has achieved to move up in the industry.

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is a concept that can be hard to define because it does not come down to just one thing. Much like the actual human brain, AI is very complex. It is a collection of things, or technologies, that are brought together to basically replicate the human mind.

AI is said to be different from other forms of automation because rather than coding, this technology is able to decide how to react after analyzing data.

The four capabilities of AI in particular are:

Sense

Comprehend

Act

Learn

Learn, let’s focus on that one for a moment. VERSES has previously acknowledged that other Generative AI and Large Language Models like OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s BARD excel at creating content based on patterns inferred from their training data, but lack the ability to incorporate new information post-training. According to the Company, “This can produce inaccurate, biased, and potentially harmful responses which have resulted in calls for global AI regulation to ensure that AI can be aligned with human values and goals.”

Like we emphasized in the last report, VERSES is developing AI technology to replicate human understanding, not to mimic. This model of technology allows the machines to learn from the outcome of its actions, therefore continuously optimizing its performance. So, perhaps AI’s ability to learn is one of the most important capabilities, and one VERSES does not overlook.

Now that we have a grasp on the concept of technology that the world can’t stop talking about, let’s take a look into what VERSES has most recently accomplished in the industry, a feat that involves the company’s real time mobility portal, powered by its operating system for AI, KOSM.

As part of Flying Forward 2020 (FF2020), a European Commission-funded special research and

innovation project developing Urban Air Mobility infrastructure, and in collaboration with the

Center for Advanced Technologies in Health and Well-being of the San Raffaele Hospital (OSR)

which is the technological research unit that coordinates the activities of the FF2020 living lab in

Milan, VERSES successfully deployed multiple autonomous drones to deliver medicines in the

campus and monitor their perimeter against intruders. This was the third of five tests taking place in five cities in five different countries as part of FF2020, for which VERSES received a US$1,000,000 grant from the European Commission.

Founder and CEO of VERSES, Gabriel René, expressed his enthusiasm for the accomplishment stating, “This was an exciting project for VERSES, and we appreciate the collaboration with OSR on deploying autonomous drone management for the hospital.”

The implications of VERSES work with Flying Forward are that they are providing the European Commission with an example of the underlying Regulatory Geospatial Digital Infrastructure that all AI-powered drones (and perhaps other vehicles) will likely operate on, guiding them on where, how fast and how high they can fly relative to regional EU laws. At a moment when big tech AI companies are scrambling to figure out how to comply with upcoming EU AI regulations, VERSES has been working with them directly for the last few years to define and trial the methods to regulate AI.

VERSES will continue to work with autonomous drones and master its AI model that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature, and we will continue to provide updates with this technology and its patent protection.

