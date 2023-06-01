Mass Megawatts Announces Complimentary Commercial Electric Vehicle Fast Charger for Each Purchase of our Low Cost Solar Installation for Massachusetts Businesses

/EIN News/ -- WORCESTER, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC: MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com announces a no obligation complimentary commercial fast electric charger valued at $30,000 to businesses that install a minimum of 20 kW rated solar power system. This is a limited time offer. The price of a low priced 20 kW solar project is approximately $50,000. Mass Megawatts will use part of the proceeds of the solar project sale to pay for the electric car chargers that are not covered by government incentives. More savings are available for flat roof and ground mount solar power installations that can use our patent pending solar tracker which can produce 35 percent more solar power for less than ten percent additional cost.

The company’s Solar Tracking System (STS) is a new patent pending product that significantly reduces the payback period for solar power investments. The projects can pay for itself in less than five years at many locations like Massachusetts. It is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West throughout the day. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels.

Mass Megawatts has less than 155 million shares issued and outstanding with a market capitalization under $2 million. Only about 80 million shares are in the free trading float. The Company has very little debt and no toxic debt.

The global demand for solar tracking is anticipated to be a $3 billion market by 2025.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).

