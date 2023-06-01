/EIN News/ -- Press Release

ESB Networks and Sigma Wireless deploy national 4G/LTE private mobile network with Nokia in Ireland

ESB and Sigma Wireless Communications will work with leading private wireless provider Nokia to supply and install an LTE core and radio access network

The 4G/LTE private mobile network will be an important infrastructural deployment to enable the delivery of ESB Networks’ ‘Networks for Net Zero’ Strategy and the Irish Government’s Climate Action Plan.

1 June 2023

Espoo, Finland and Dublin, Ireland – Nokia and Sigma Wireless Communications today announced that ESB Networks, Ireland's foremost energy company, has awarded a contract to Sigma Wireless and its partner Nokia for the development of a leading-edge, mission-critical private mobile network. Nokia will work with Sigma Wireless Communications and ESB to supply and install the new LTE-based private wireless system over a three-year period



This purpose-built, mission-critical telecommunications network is a key enabler for ESB Networks in delivering integration of renewable energy to the grid, decarbonization of the electrical network and electrification of heat and transport amongst other benefits. A dedicated Smart Grid telecoms network forms part of ESB Networks' Innovation Strategy that aims to bring many benefits to Ireland from an environmental, economic and customer perspective.

Nicholas Tarrant, ESB Networks Managing Director, welcomed the development: “An ever smarter and agile electricity network is key to the delivery of a more sustainable future, with the customer at its core. The purpose-built private telecommunications network now being developed will be a key enabler in delivering integration of renewable energy to the grid, decarbonization of the electricity network and the electrification of heat and transport amongst other benefits. As such, this private, reliable, and secure mobile network will be an indispensable precursor to delivering a Net Zero-ready electricity network.”

Tony Boyle Chairman Sigma Wireless said “Sigma Wireless has a long history spanning back over 30 years working with ESB. We are delighted to be awarded this contract, partnering with NOKIA, to be trusted to provide this state-of-the-art network which is a key enabler to help ESB to achieve its key strategic goals of decarbonization and renewable energy. “



Phil Siveter, UK & Ireland CEO at Nokia said, “Enabling the decarbonizing of energy grids while ensuring resilient critical infrastructure is an opportunity that we are helping customers address across the world. We are delighted that ESB Networks and Sigma Wireless entrust Nokia to deploy private LTE infrastructure running over their converged IP/MPLS backhaul network for critical grid communications to support the modernization and digitization of the energy grid throughout the Republic of Ireland.”

About ESB

ESB has been Ireland's foremost energy company since it was established in 1927, driven by an unwavering commitment to power society forward and deliver a net-zero future for our customers and the communities we serve.



About Sigma Wireless

Sigma Wireless Communications has been providing Mission Critical Solutions for over 30 Years operating to the highest international standards. We bring our extensive systems integration, network design, customer service, security and engineering experience to every project we undertake. We draw on our key partnerships with many Global Technology Solution Providers enabling us to deliver products and turnkey solutions to both the Irish Domestic and International markets. Sigma Wireless is a NOKIA partner.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

