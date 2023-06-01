Mitrade Launches 'TradingACE', The Trump Card of Real World Trading Success

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading CFD platform Mitrade is calling out to trading newbies to try its revolutionary mobile application “TradingACE”. This cutting-edge app, aptly named after the Academy for CFD Education (ACE), is set to revolutionize the way aspiring traders learn and engage with Contract for Difference (CFD) trading. TradingACE is currently available for download in the Google Play Store for Android and AppStore for iOS devices.





Contract for Difference (CFD) trading is a dynamic financial instrument that empowers traders to profit from price movements in various assets, including stocks, commodities, currencies, and indices. However, mastering the complexities of CFD trading requires a comprehensive understanding of skills and strategies.

TradingACE marks a paradigm shift in CFD education, providing traders of all levels with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in the fast-paced world of CFD trading. The key features of TradingACE empower traders to unlock their full potential:

Comprehensive and Interactive Learning Experience

TradingACE offers access to a diverse range of interactive bite-sized courses covering essential CFD fundamentals, trading techniques, and in-depth analysis of specific markets. These courses are thoughtfully designed and curated by industry experts, guaranteeing a comprehensive learning experience.

Engaging and Gamified Assessments

TradingACE transcends traditional learning methods by integrating thought-provoking quizzes and exciting games that challenge users' understanding of CFD trading concepts. By gamifying the learning process, users can enhance their comprehension while enjoying an engaging educational journey.

Realistic Trading Simulations

One of the standout features of TradingACE is its provision of realistic trading simulations. These simulations replicate actual market conditions, enabling users to practice their skills and strategies without risking their hard-earned capital. Traders can gain valuable hands-on experience and refine their decision-making abilities in a safe and controlled environment.

Seamless Mobile Accessibility

TradingACE is available on both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring users can access the app on their smartphones. With its intuitive and responsive design, the app guarantees a seamless user experience allowing users to pick up where they left off. A convenient feature favoring users to learn and practice anytime, anywhere.

TradingACE represents the culmination of Mitrade's dedication to offering the best learning experience to its users. The app's ACE concept, which stands for the Academy for CFD Education, symbolizes Mitrade's mission to provide unrivaled educational resources and ensure traders are equipped with the necessary tools to excel in their trading journey.

