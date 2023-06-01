Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Request for Info

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23A3002147

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/31/2023 2130 hours

STREET: Kneeland Flats Rd

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Perry Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown sedan

VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jason Siegel

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y/(X)N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Road King

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor not life threatening

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Kneeland Flats Road in Waterbury. Investigation revealed a black sedan turned in front of a Harley Davidson Road King operated by Jason Siegel, 49 of Waterbury, VT. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle resulting in extensive damage. Siegel sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. The other vehicle involved, described as a black sedan, likely sustained passenger side damage and is missing the trim molding under its doors. The operator of the sedan was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old with brown hair and a goatee. The other operator left the scene of the crash. Anyone with information about the sedan or the other operator is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N

COURT ACTION: Y/N Pending

COURT:N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

