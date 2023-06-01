Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Request for Info
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3002147
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/31/2023 2130 hours
STREET: Kneeland Flats Rd
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Perry Hill Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown sedan
VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jason Siegel
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Y/(X)N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Road King
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor not life threatening
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Kneeland Flats Road in Waterbury. Investigation revealed a black sedan turned in front of a Harley Davidson Road King operated by Jason Siegel, 49 of Waterbury, VT. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle resulting in extensive damage. Siegel sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. The other vehicle involved, described as a black sedan, likely sustained passenger side damage and is missing the trim molding under its doors. The operator of the sedan was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old with brown hair and a goatee. The other operator left the scene of the crash. Anyone with information about the sedan or the other operator is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N
COURT ACTION: Y/N Pending
COURT:N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545