Governor Pillen Statement on NSEA Petition

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement regarding the NSEA filing a petition to repeal the Opportunity Scholarships Act.

 

"Every kid in Nebraska deserves a high-quality education and the opportunity to pursue their dreams. The NSEA's attempt to overturn the Opportunity Scholarships Act is an attack on our kids and their educational opportunities. I am confident Nebraska voters will reject any attempt to limit school choice for our families."

