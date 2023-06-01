Transcend Translation Wins Best of State 2023 Award for Language Translation Services

The leading language service company continues to be recognized as the leader in providing language translation, localization, and technology services.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transcend Translation, a renowned provider of language translation, localization, and technology services, is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of the prestigious Best of State 2023 Award for Language Translation Services. The Best of State Awards, established to honor exceptional individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah, have acknowledged Transcend Translation's commitment to excellence and its significant contributions to the language services industry.

Transcend Translation has emerged as one of the fastest-growing translation companies in the world, offering unparalleled language solutions to the world's top organizations in over 140 languages. This esteemed award reflects the company's unwavering dedication to delivering superior service, unmatched quality, and innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients.

"This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work and unwavering dedication of our talented team of project managers, translators, interpreters, voice artists, audio engineers, and desktop publishers,” said Chief Executive Officer Cyle Adair. “Their commitment to excellence allows us to help our clients thrive in the global marketplace."

Transcend Translation is on a mission to help its clients take their translation and interpretation needs to the next level. Its passionate language experts do more than just help their partners shine as they communicate globally; they provide custom solutions and technology that make translation and interpretation seamless.

As a recipient of the Best of State 2023 Award, Transcend Translation remains committed to upholding its high standards of quality, accuracy, and professionalism. Their continued dedication to innovation and customer-centric services ensures that they will remain at the forefront of the language translation industry.

To learn more about Transcend Translation, click here or visit www.transcendtranslation.com.

About Transcend Translation

Transcend Translation is a veteran-owned language translation company offering fast and reliable translations and e-learning localization solutions, as well as interpreting services. Transcend Translation has become a trusted partner for businesses in Utah and beyond, as they aim to operate seamlessly in the global market and meet their diverse language needs.