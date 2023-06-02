Hold Referendum Among Tamils in Sri Lanka - Canada's Ontario Parliamentarian Hon. Logan Kanapathi at TGTE Parliament
Canada's Ontario Parliamentarian Honorable Logan Kanapathi, attended Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's (TGTE) Parliamentary sitting in New York City where he called for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum for a permeant political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict in that island and to prevent recurrence of mass killing of Tamils as happened in 1958, 1977, 1983 and 2009.
He also expressed his appreciation to TGTE Prime Minister Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, members of parliament, Senators and volunteers for their unwavering dedication to the cause of Tamil liberation.
Watch: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4i9_V1H2WDI
He also extended his gratitude to all participants who gathered for the Remembrance of the Tamil Genocide, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice and peace. The event resonated deeply with Hon. Logan Kanapathy who grew up in the Vanni region of Sri Lanka. Memories of the devastating events that unfolded during the brutal war in May 2009 were brought to the forefront, reflecting the collective sorrow and loss suffered by the Tamil community.
The gathering served as a testament to the courage and resilience of the Tamil Diaspora, demonstrating a united commitment to pursuing justice, peace, and dignity for the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.
Hon Kanapathy emphasized the importance of acknowledging the aspirations and rights of all citizens, underscoring the need for governments to value the lives of their people. He expressed his disappointment that justice for the Tamil community continues to be elusive within Sri Lanka, emphasizing the moral responsibility of individuals to raise their voices for the voiceless.
Highlighting the failures of international institutions, he stressed the significance of recognizing the events in Sri Lanka as genocide, urging sustained efforts for justice, freedom, and fundamental human rights.
He further invoked examples of successful referendums in East Timor and South Sudan, where people exercised their right to self-determination despite facing immense challenges and loss of life and he called on internationally conducted and monitored referendum among Tamils in Sri Lanka to determine their political future and to have a permanent political solution to the protracted Tamil conflict in Sri Lanka. He further emphasized the power of democracy and the responsibility to protect democratic principles.
The journey towards justice and liberation continues as the Tamil community strives to honor the memories of the countless lives lost in the pursuit of freedom.
