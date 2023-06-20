Designity Unveils Next-Gen Platform Revolutionizing the Creative Industry
Designity, A Collaborative Creative Platform, Shakes Up the Creative Industry for Brands and Freelance CreativesNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: Designity, a noteworthy player in the creative industry, disrupts traditional creative agencies with its tech-enabled platform and proprietary system. Having reached a significant milestone working with large brands such as Calendly, Kung Fu Tea, and Marriott Hotels, Designity’s unique collaborative approach has become a secret sauce for companies while providing a fair model for freelance creatives.
Designity, a tech-enabled collaborative creative platform, is introducing unique and innovative methods that enable creatives and brands to collaborate meaningfully. This collaborative approach has convinced both small and large companies, including Calendly, Kung Fu Tea, and Marriott Hotels, to use Designity for their design and marketing efforts, over traditional, costly, and inefficient alternatives.
Designity is transforming the creative design services industry, moving away from traditional methods. Companies typically hire in-house designers, which is costly, time-consuming, skill-limiting, and requires substantial supervision. Working with traditional design and marketing agencies offers an alternative but at a high cost. While marketplaces like Upwork and Fiverr provide a more affordable solution, their model lacks reliability and optimization for creative services, causing frustration.
Founded in 2017 in New York City, Designity emerged from the personal frustration of Shahrouz Varshabi, an immigrant entrepreneur from Iran. Initially, Designity aimed to support the new generation of creatives fresh out of college by connecting them with brands to gain real-world experience. Today, Designity disrupts traditional creative agencies while empowering the creative community.
When clients begin working with Designity, they connect with dedicated Creative Directors (CD) as the primary point of contact. The CD collaborates with an interchangeable team of creatives to support brands with any design and marketing needs. The CD's responsibilities include discussing the client's objectives to create a project brief and timeline, assigning the right creatives from the vetted pool, and managing them to ensure a hassle-free and high-quality outcome. This model results in a 10x faster turnaround than traditional creative agencies and 65% lower cost than in-house creative teams.
Designity has individually vetted and categorized thousands of US-based creatives since its inception, leading to a creative community composed of the top 3% of US-based creatives. With unique technology and a proprietary system, Designity enables its vetted creative community to collaborate with brands, delivering over 20,000 high-quality design and marketing projects across 100 different categories.
The online platform applies a rigorous vetting process to vet and categorize creatives, from emerging to senior and pro levels. All creatives must complete a design challenge to earn their Designity status, ensuring that only the best are onboarded.
Designity stands out among platforms where freelance creatives can work. Varshabi asserts that it is the only one structured to empower creatives, allowing them to grow based on their performance and collected reviews within the platform. Designity members appreciate the opportunity to work on such a collaborative platform where they can work remotely, have a steady income without needing to find clients and receive direction and support from creative directors.
"From starting out as a poor taxi driver in Iran to moving to New York City and founding a tech platform with no funding and connections, I want to remind the world that it is possible to transition from carrying passengers in an old car to building a platform providing opportunities to the world's creatives. I also aim to create opportunities for creatives that I did not have," says Varshabi.
Varshabi states that he is working diligently to position Designity as a Web 3.0 platform, with the ultimate goal to expand it to a global market. His ambition is for Designity to become the leading collaborative platform for creatives and brands across the world.
Designity's innovative approach is revolutionizing the creative industry by blending technology with a human touch. As brands continually evolve and adapt to changes in the digital landscape, digital services play a pivotal role. Designity has made it possible for brands to have access to affordable, faster, and high-quality design services. This balance fosters win-win situations for creatives and brands alike on the Designity platform.
Designity is a collaborative creative platform providing access to top-tier US-based creatives, and a dedicated Creative Director to collaborate with brands on a tech-enabled platform. Boasting over 100 design and marketing categories, unlimited project requests, and revisions, Designity delivers a flexible, cost-effective creative solution for businesses of all sizes. Our mission is not only to offer top-notch services to our clients but also to empower the creative community.
What is Designity?