Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,834 in the last 365 days.

Minera IRL Announces Filing of Annual Filings

/EIN News/ -- LIMA, Peru, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera”, the “Company” or “we”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) is pleased to announce that it has filed today on SEDAR and with the Lima Stock Exchange the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Pérez
Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides
CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Susan Gabbie
Manager, Communications
+51 1 418 - 1230

Pedro Valdez
Head of Investor Relations
+51 1 418 – 1230

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Minera IRL Announces Filing of Annual Filings

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more