The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center Explains When to Worry About Hernia Pain

/EIN News/ -- Waxahachie, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center has recently published a blog post titled, “When to Worry About Hernia Pain.” Hernia is present when an internal organ or tissue is protruding through a defect or weak spot in the surrounding connective tissue or muscle, which results into a visible bulge. Symptoms include a visible or palpable lump in the affected area, pain or discomfort in the affected area, particularly when bending, lifting, or coughing, and difficulty in moving or doing daily chores. Persistent or worsening pain, sudden pain or specific symptoms of complications should be considered as serious warning signs and the patient should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center offers complex hernia surgery and advanced abdominal procedures with an unparalleled level of skill and care to allow patients to have a much better quality of life. Hernias are a common health problem that can result into various levels of pain and discomfort. Debilitating stomach discomfort is typical, but many patients and even their doctors may not know what to do about it. The purpose of the article is to provide vital information on the diagnosis, symptoms, treatment alternatives, and when to see a doctor.

There are various types of hernias. An inguinal hernia is where a part of the intestine or fatty tissue is protruding through a gap in the inguinal canal or abdominal muscles. A femoral hernia is where a part of the fatty issue or intestine pushes through the femoral canal that is found near the groin and upper thigh. An umbilical hernia happens when a part of the intestine or fatty issue protrudes through the abdominal wall close to the belly button. An incisional hernia happens when a part of the fatty tissue or intestine protrudes through the abdominal wall where a surgical incision was previously made.

Dr. Mazen Iskandar says, “It is essential to recognize when hernia pain may be a cause for concern. Certain situations indicate your hernia may be more serious and should cause you to be concerned and seek medical attention. If you have persistent or worsening pain, sudden pain or certain symptoms of complications, or any other concerning symptoms of a hernia, you should see a doctor right away.”

There are certain symptoms that may indicate complications related to hernia. One is a strangulated hernia where the blood supply to the herniated tissue is cut off, which can result into tissue death. Symptoms include sudden severe pain, vomiting, nausea, and a fast heart rate. Another possible complication is an obstruction in the intestines, resulting into symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, and constipation. The third type of complication is an incarcerated hernia where the herniated tissue is trapped and cannot be pushed back into place. Symptoms are pain and discomfort. If left untreated, this may result into a strangulated hernia.

Treatment alternatives for hernia will vary and depend on the severity, type, and presence of complications. Watching and waiting may be recommended for small, uncomplicated hernias that don’t cause severe pain or discomfort. This involves noting any changes in size or symptoms and avoiding activities that can worsen the condition. The doctor may recommend surgery if there is severe pain, the hernia is increasing in size, or resulting into complications.

Dr. Mazen Iskandar, MD, FACS, is a surgeon who is focused on the repair of reoccurring or complex hernias. He is a board-certified general surgeon with fellowship training on minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. He has gained significant experience on abdominal wall repair and complex hernia surgery. Through the years, he has earned a reputation as one of the leading experts in complex hernia in the country. He can offer relief for the various symptoms that people with complex hernia experience, including: a reduced quality of life; morbidity; limited mobility; psychological well-being issues; stress related to health and weight management; greater degrees of body pain; diminished social and physical functioning; related health problems; missed opportunities; reduced sexual activity; and occupational and career limitations.

Those who would like to know more about the hernia repair that can be offered by Dr. Iskandar can visit The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

###

For more information about The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, contact the company here:



The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

Mazen Iskandar

info@iskandarcenter.com

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center

2460 I-35E Suite 215-B

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Mazen Iskandar