Program on “California Without Law 1846-1850” includes the Chief Justice
The California Supreme Court Historical Society will present, “California Without Law 1846-1850: How the American instinct for the rule of law confronted an uncertain mix of Mexican and military law — and a treaty negotiated without authority.” Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will introduce the program that will feature a discussion between retired Contra Costa Superior Court Judge Barry Goode and frequent Daily Journal California legal history columnist John Caragozian.