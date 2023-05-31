Submit Release
Biosenta Inc. ceases negotiations with Voran Group Ventures Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc. ( “Biosenta”) (CSE: ZRO) announces that, further to its news release dated October 12, 2022, it has ceased negotiations with Voran Group Ventures Ltd. in respect of the previously announced Memorandum of Understanding dated October 5, 2022, for the commercialization of Biosenta’s Tri-Filler® antimicrobial products in Canadian markets and worldwide.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta is a Canadian-based company that develops and manufactures a range of safe and environmentally sound chemical compounds for household and industrial applications.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information please contact:

Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc. am@biosenta.com


