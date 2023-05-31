79North Inc. AGM to Resume on June 21, 2023 At 10:00 A.M

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) wishes to inform shareholders that the annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders scheduled for May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) was adjourned and has been rescheduled on June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. due to the quorum of 25% not being met.



The meeting will resume on June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

About 79North Inc.

79North is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North’s portfolio of high-quality targets have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. 79North has 107,347,241 common shares issued and outstanding and 170,049,276 common shares on a fully diluted basis.

