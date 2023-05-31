Qi Blockchain Sets Strategic Course to be the Preeminent Global Payment Rail

London-based Qi Blockchain aims to revolutionize finance with enhanced speed, affordability, privacy, and security as the most efficient payment rail worldwide.

/EIN News/ -- London, England, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qi Blockchain, an innovator in the field of blockchain-based payment solutions, today announces its robust plan to transform the financial industry by capitalizing on the unique potential of blockchain technology.

The company’s strategic blueprint is focused on providing superior speed, affordability, global accessibility, privacy, security, and user-oriented features, aspiring to become the global standard in payment rails. Amidst a plethora of blockchain platforms and cryptocurrencies, Qi Blockchain distinguishes itself with advanced security measures, high returns, and a commitment to meeting user needs.

Qi Blockchain's roadmap is designed to remedy the significant inefficiencies in current cross-border payments. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, the company aims to accelerate settlements, reduce reliance on correspondent banks, enhance traceability, minimize errors, extend operational hours, and decrease transaction costs.

Qi Blockchain's user-centric offerings include:

Reliability: With the capability to process up to 2000 transactions per second (tps) and with plans to scale up to 10,000 tps, Qi Blockchain guarantees reliability and incorporates user-focused features with robust safeguards. Security and Transparency: Qi Blockchain's advanced security protocols provide strong protection of user information, while increased transparency mitigates the risks of fraud and money laundering. Smart Contracts: Qi Blockchain utilizes smart contracts to automate compliance tasks, thus increasing efficiency, reducing the risk of human error, and speeding up banking processes. Cost-effectiveness: Qi Blockchain challenges conventional banking with significantly lower transaction fees for cross-border transfers, resulting in substantial cost savings for users. 24x7 Availability: Qi Blockchain provides continuous service, in contrast to the periodic downtime and weekend shutdowns characteristic of traditional banking systems.

As the financial world undergoes a paradigm shift, Qi Blockchain is at the forefront, guiding users towards secure, efficient, and reliable blockchain-based solutions. To learn more about Qi Blockchain, please visit https://qiblockchain.online/.

For media inquiries, please contact the QIE Marketing Team at info@qiblockchain.online.

About Qi Blockchain

Qi Blockchain is a pioneering blockchain-based payment solution dedicated to transforming the financial industry through speed, affordability, global accessibility, privacy, security, and user-centric features.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

