The Optimized Mind Podcast Shares Exclusive Interview With Thrive State Author

Dr. Kate Lund, host of The Optimized Mind Podcast, welcomed Dr. Kien Vuu in her latest episode to discuss the second edition of his New York Times best-selling book Thrive State. The book and episode both assert that a harmonious relationship between lifestyle, energy and mental state is integral to creating optimal health.

“I appreciate the synergy between Dr. Vuu’s work and the work I do as a psychologist, helping people move through and beyond challenges toward their potential within their own unique context,” Dr. Lund said. “Thrive State is a valuable resource for me in this work.” The podcast features unique and inspiring individuals who give listeners valuable insights to help them build resilience and realize their own potential.

In this episode, Vuu recalled how seven years ago, even while serving as a medical doctor and chief of interventional radiology at UCLA, he found himself suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. “I was on prescription medications, and conventional medicine told me that what I needed to do was continue living my life,” he said. “Just continue to take more and more medications. And I knew intuitively that that wasn't the right path for me.”

Vuu then did a deep dive into nutrition, epigenetics, and longevity medicine, completing an extra board fellowship in anti-aging medicine and studying people around the world who were living the longest. “What I really truly discovered was, how we live our life is actually medicine,” he concluded.

Lund concurred. "Dr. Vuu reminds us how our physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health are all connected, and working to improve each will give us the best chance to maximize potential across domains," she said.

Vuu’s book explains how a person's mental state impacts their physical condition. Living in a constant state of stress and anxiety, for example, sends signals of danger to the body, resulting in inflammation and a decrease in cellular immunity leading to chronic disease. By integrating spiritual and energetic growth, however, the body and mind can work together to create a harmonious, thriving state.



“Zeroing in on the core of who you are as a person and who you want to be in this world is at the heart of getting into the thrive state,” Vuu said. The book, he noted, offers actionable strategies to become stronger, wiser and more resilient, something akin to what he called a “spiritual gym for the soul.”

Dr. Lund is a licensed clinical psychologist with 18 years of experience, as well as a peak performance coach, best-selling author, public speaker, and host of the Optimized Mind podcast.

