When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 31, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 31, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat and soy Company Name: Tillamook County Creamery Association Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl Ice Cream Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

May 31, 2023 – (Tillamook, Ore.), Tillamook County Creamery Association is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of family-size 1.5qt cartons of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream mistakenly packaged in a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton, lot TL-41-80, BB041324, due to undeclared wheat and soy. The Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream contains wheat and soy, which are not declared on the Chocolate Peanut Butter label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No more than 1,440 cartons of the ice cream in question were distributed only in Safeway grocery stores and only in the state of Washington and parts of northern Idaho.

The product in question is packaged with a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter carton sidewall but with a Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl lid. The affected lot codes TL-41-80 and BB041324 (which means best by date of 04/13/2024) are printed on the bottom of the carton.

Tillamook became aware of the mis-labeling issue when a consumer notified the company that Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream was found inside the Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at hello@tillamook.com or 855-562-3568.