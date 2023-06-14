Mobility City Holdings Inc Celebrates the Second Anniversary of Helping Disabled Ohioans from its Columbus Franchise

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Franchise owner Don Guilbert, Mobility City of Columbus, OH, helping a customer in his showroom Mobility City of Columbus OH showroom frontage, 4506 Cemetary Road, Hilliard, OH 43026

Don Gilbert is the owner of Mobility City of Columbus OH. his store and technicians provide mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales to Greater Columbus.

BOCA RATON, FL, US, June 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Don Gilbert's franchise journey began in 2020. He had two criteria for choosing the right franchise: it had to be a business that would allow him to earn enough money to pay his bills, and it had to be a business that he could feel great about at the end of each day, knowing that he had done right by his customers.Don focused on the home health care sector and was attracted to Mobility City. The company garnered excellent ratings from its franchisees, is the nation's leading provider of mobility solutions, and offers a wide range of products and services. After careful research, Gilbert chose a Mobility City franchise where he knew he would be able to make a real difference in the lives of his customers."Don Gilbert's franchise was the first Mobility City to be serving greater Columbus OH . Opened just two years ago in the suburb of Hilliard, this owner's passion is totally aligned with the company philosophy of helping the 68 million people with one or more disabilities improve their quality of life," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc. "We are so proud of Don and all he has accomplished in such a short time. He is truly an inspiration to us all," said Diane."Guilbert's franchise journey has been rewarding, as he quickly built a successful business that met his two criteria," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc . "In addition to the showroom, Don's technicians make house calls to people in Central Ohio who can't come to his location. He serves customers near and far from his Hilliard showroom. We expect all network owners to offer the same house call service to customers," added Vincent."Don recently purchased a second franchise territory in Hilton Head, SC, expanding on his goal of helping people get to the mailbox, roll through the mall, and stop in at a convenience store. We are excited to see Don Gilbert's success and expect even greater things as he continues his growth," said Diane and Vincent.Gilbert's advice to others considering a franchise is to carefully research the industry and the specific franchise opportunity. "Make sure it is an industry that you are passionate about and that you feel you can make a difference in. And most importantly, make sure it is a business that you can see yourself being happy with for many years to come."XXXX About Mobility City XXXXXMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City's 40+ locations in 36 of the largest communities in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including power chairs, mobility scooters, stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, and rollator walkers.With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com Mobility City Holdings Inc. is committed to providing customers with the best possible service and experience by identifying the correct product for their needs, and delivering the highest quality products and services.Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country.

Mobility City of Columbus OH explained in 30 seconds