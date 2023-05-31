Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,808 in the last 365 days.

SB316 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-05-31

WISCONSIN, May 31 - An Act to amend 23.24 (2) (a) 1., 23.24 (2) (a) 2., 23.24 (2) (c) 7., 23.24 (3) (b) and 23.24 (3) (c); and to create 23.24 (1) (je), 23.24 (4) (b) 5. and 23.24 (4) (b) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: aquatic plant management plans and permit exemptions.

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb316

You just read:

SB316 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-05-31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more