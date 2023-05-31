WISCONSIN, May 31 - An Act to amend 23.24 (2) (a) 1., 23.24 (2) (a) 2., 23.24 (2) (c) 7., 23.24 (3) (b) and 23.24 (3) (c); and to create 23.24 (1) (je), 23.24 (4) (b) 5. and 23.24 (4) (b) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: aquatic plant management plans and permit exemptions.
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb316
You just read:
SB316 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-05-31
