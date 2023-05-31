Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Provides second quarter and updated full year 2023 guidance

Chief Executive Officer Martin Waters commented, “The first quarter continued to be a volatile macro environment for our customer and as the quarter progressed business became more challenging. Sales were in-line with our original expectations; however, we were more promotional than planned and ended the quarter at the lower-end of our adjusted operating income guidance. Sales performance was particularly challenging in our core categories where there was significant decline in the overall stores and digital intimates market in North America. Inventory levels in our Victoria’s Secret and PINK business ended the quarter down low-double digits compared to last year and we are prudently positioned as we move forward. Our international business continued its stellar growth around the globe with China as a particular bright spot, and our recent acquisition, Adore Me, met our expectations during its first quarter as a part of Victoria’s Secret & Co.”

Martin continued, “While the challenging environment is likely to continue for the balance of 2023, we remain steadfast and focused on the three pillars of our long-term strategy: strengthen the core, ignite growth and transform the foundation. We are executing against initiatives in each pillar to change the trajectory of our business as the year progresses, including: new bra launches, reimagining our merchandise positioning and strategy for PINK, full company rollout of our new customer loyalty program, new customer experience initiatives in our digital technology, and further expansion of our successful store of the future format just to name a few. We recognize we’re on a journey and our brand repositioning efforts will take time, and while the environment creates some turbulence, we remain confident in our repositioning efforts and our strategic plans for growth. We are enthusiastic about our opportunities and are committed to delivering our long-term financial targets and returning value to our shareholders.”

First Quarter Results

The Company reported net income of $1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. This result compares to net income of $81 million, or $0.93 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 operating income was $28 million compared to operating income of $94 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Excluding the impact of the items described at the conclusion of this press release, first quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $22 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and adjusted operating income was $55 million, compared to adjusted net income of $97 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, and adjusted operating income of $116 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net sales of $1.407 billion for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 5% compared to net sales of $1.484 billion in the prior year first quarter. Total comparable sales for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 11% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted operating income are non-GAAP financial measures. At the conclusion of this press release, we have included more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP.

Capital Allocation

In January 2023, the Company announced a new share repurchase program (“January 2023 Share Repurchase Program”) providing for the repurchase of up to $250 million of the Company’s common stock through the end of fiscal year 2023. As a component of the January 2023 Share Repurchase Program, the Company entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman Sachs”) to repurchase $125 million of the Company’s common stock. Under the terms of the ASR, the Company made a payment of $125 million to Goldman Sachs on February 2, 2023 and received an initial delivery of approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the ASR was completed, and the Company received an additional approximately 1.3 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The total approximately 3.7 million shares repurchased under the ASR was based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common stock during the term of the ASR, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms of the ASR.

Full Year and Second Quarter 2023 Outlook

The Company has updated its full year forecast to reflect first quarter results and recent trends in the business and is now forecasting full year 2023 net sales to be in the range of flat to down low-single digits compared to last year’s net sales of $6.344 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, we expect the adjusted operating income rate for the full year 2023 to be in the range of 5% to 6%.

The Company is forecasting second quarter 2023 net sales to decrease in the mid-single digit range compared to last year’s second quarter net sales of $1.521 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $35 million to $65 million. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023 is estimated to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.40 per diluted share.

Forecasted adjusted operating income and adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year and second quarter 2023 excludes the financial impact of purchase accounting items related to the Adore Me acquisition, including recognition in gross profit of purchase accounting fair value adjustments to acquired inventories as it is sold and expense (income) related to changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and performance-based payments, as well as the amortization of intangible assets. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted operating income or adjusted net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate reconciliation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of, and quantifying, the various purchase accounting items that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Total Sales (Millions):



First

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2022 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores – North America1 $ 785.8 $ 930.9 (15.6 %) Direct1 464.5 420.6 10.4 % International2 157.1 132.3 18.7 % Total $ 1,407.4 $ 1,483.8 (5.1 %)

1 – Results for the first quarter 2023 include Adore Me sales.

2 – Results include consolidated joint venture sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):

First

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2022 Stores and Direct1 (11 %) (8 %) Stores Only2 (14 %) (3 %)

NOTE: Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada, consolidated joint venture stores in China and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and consolidated joint venture stores in China.

Total Stores:

Stores at 1/28/23 Opened Closed Stores at 4/29/23 Company-Operated: U.S. 812 1 (6) 807 Canada 25 - (1) 24 Subtotal Company-Operated 837 1 (7) 831 China Joint Venture: Beauty & Accessories1 39 1 (2) 38 Full Assortment 33 1 - 34 Subtotal China Joint Venture 72 2 (2) 72 Partner-Operated: Beauty & Accessories 308 2 (5) 305 Full Assortment 135 4 (6) 133 Subtotal Partner-Operated 443 6 (11) 438 Adore Me 6 - - 6 Total 1,358 9 (20) 1,347

1 – Includes fourteen partner-operated stores at 4/29/23.

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 29, 2023 AND APRIL 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)



2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,407,380 $ 1,483,806 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (904,986 ) (962,300 ) Gross Profit 502,394 521,506 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (474,120 ) (427,384 ) Operating Income 28,274 94,122 Interest Expense (22,505 ) (12,414 ) Other Income (Loss) 3 (3,708 ) Income Before Income Taxes 5,772 78,000 Provision for Income Taxes 1,960 1,856 Net Income 3,812 76,144 Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 3,087 (4,679 ) Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 725 $ 80,823 Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 0.01 $ 0.93 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 79,671 87,057

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)



In addition to our results provided in accordance with GAAP above and throughout this press release, provided below are non-GAAP financial measures that present operating income, net income attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. and net income per diluted share attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. on an adjusted basis, which remove certain special items. We believe that these special items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. The intangible asset amortization excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is excluded because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. We use adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Instead, we believe that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Further, our definition of adjusted financial information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below reconciles the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures.