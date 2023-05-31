Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 7

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced the company’s participation in the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, and Chip Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to conduct a fireside chat discussion at 11:15 AM EDT / 5:15PM CEST on June 7, 2023.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sprouts’ website: investors.sprouts.com.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 390 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

