SaviBank Welcomes Flora Lucatero to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT VERNON, Wash., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVVB) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for SaviBank (the “Bank”), today announced that Flora Perez-Lucatero has joined the Board of Directors of SaviBank, effective immediately.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Flora to our Board of Directors,” said Michal D. Cann, Chairman of SaviBank. “She brings over two decades of outstanding service and expertise in community outreach to our organization. Flora is exceedingly well-known and highly respected in our local communities, and we look forward to utilizing her extensive experience as we continue to build awareness of the great products and services we provide, and the commitment we have to the communities we serve.”

In 2006, Ms. Lucatero established Children of the Valley (COV) in her quest to provide a much-needed after school service for children within her community. As the founding and current Executive Director, she oversees all day-to-day operations and finances, working in collaboration with COV's Board of Directors to ensure all opportunities and objectives are being met in the most effective manner. In addition to three Mount Vernon locations, COV expanded its services in 2022 with two additional locations in Sedro-Woolley and Burlington.

With more than two decades of experience working directly with low-income and at-risk youth, Ms. Lucatero gained valuable experience serving as the Program Director for the College Assistance Migrant Program at Central Washington University where she worked to assist migrant students not only attend college, but also receive the support they needed once enrolled. Prior to that, she worked at the Skagit County Best S.E.L.F. Program during her summer months in college, working directly with low-income students from the community.

Ms. Lucatero received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Washington University. She is an extremely active community member, serving on countless Boards and committees, including Skagit Valley Hispanic Multi-Disciplinary Board (Board member, 2006-2013); META Performing Arts Board (Board member, 2010-2012); West View Parent Teacher Association (President, 2011-2015); Madison Elementary School Site Committee (Parent representative, 2015-2017); Mount Vernon-Conway Youth Baseball Board (Vice President, 2016-present); and Skagit Valley College (Board of Trustees, 2017-present).

When she isn't serving her community through volunteer work or inspiring colleagues, fellow community leaders, and women through her positive actions, Ms. Lucatero can be found teaching group fitness classes or running. She has been married to her husband, Rafael, for 16 years, and is the mother of four wonderful sons.

About Savi Financial Corporation Inc. and SaviBank

Savi Financial Corporation is the bank holding company which owns SaviBank. The Bank began operations April 11, 2005, and has 10 branch locations in Anacortes, Burlington, Bellingham, Concrete, Mount Vernon (2), Oak Harbor, Freeland, Sedro-Woolley, and Friday Harbor, Washington, and a Mortgage Loan Production Office in Olympia. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middle-market businesses and individuals in and around Skagit, Island, Whatcom and San Juan counties. As a locally-owned community bank, we believe that when everyone becomes Savi about their finances, our entire community benefits. For additional information about SaviBank, visit: www.SaviBank.com

