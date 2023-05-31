FormFactor Introduces High Throughput Panel Metrology and Inspection System for Advanced Packaging

/EIN News/ -- FRT MicroProf® PT Automates Measurement to Reduce Processing Costs on Panels up to 600mm x 600mm

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today introduced the FRT MicroProf® PT, a new semiconductor metrology and inspection tool for rectangular panels up to 600mm containing 4-5X more dies compared to a 300mm wafer. With full automation and hybrid metrology capabilities, a single system can perform multiple types of 3D measurements and defect detection on the large format panels, supporting heterogenous integration of chiplets used in advanced package technologies such as fan-out panel-level packaging (FoPLP).

FoPLP and other advanced package techniques stack several semiconductor dies into a single heterogeneous package using connection elements such as microbumps, TSVs (through-silicon vias), and interposers. In device development, the new MicroProf PT with SurfaceSens™ technology incorporates a variety of high-precision sensor options to measure the shape of these inter-die connections, as well as thickness, roughness and other characteristics of the film and metal layers that make up each device. Fully integrating into factory floor automation with SECS/GEM protocols, the tool can also deliver essential defect inspection data for process control and yield improvement.

The MicroProf PT is the latest addition to FormFactor’s Advanced Packaging metrology product family, complementing its established wafer-level packaging product, the MicroProf AP. Its key features include:



Metrology and defect inspection applications in one tool

Full automation with two loaders for panel FOUPs, for panels up to 600mm x 600mm

Multi-sensor setup including topography, field-of-view and film thickness with hybrid software evaluation to evaluate highly complex structures

Film thickness measurements from micron-range down to tens of nanometers

Wide range of handling capability – from substrates a few millimeters thick to 200µm, including organic and glass



“Innovation in advanced packaging is rapidly advancing process capability, with large-format panel substrates providing an important cost-reduction trajectory,” said Thomas Fries, Vice President and General Manager of FormFactor’s Emerging Growth Business Unit. “The multi-sensor MicroProf PT gives our customers the flexibility to use the tool in both development and production of these new processes on cost-effective panels.”

To learn more about FormFactor’s MicroProf PT tool and other metrology products, visit https://www.formfactor.com/products/metrology.

