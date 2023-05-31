Submit Release
Razor Energy Corp. Provides Alberta Wildfire Update and Production Restoration

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor”) (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to advise that over the past week it has restored the full 2,500 boe/d of production that was shut-in as a result of the Alberta wildfires. This was a combination of operated and non-operated production in Kaybob and Swan Hills areas. No damage has occurred to the Company’s assets as a result of the wildfires.

Razor thanks its staff, industry partners, emergency responders and firefighters for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities.

