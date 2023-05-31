Disc Medicine to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc Medicine, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

About Disc

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

