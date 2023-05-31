Submit Release
Definitive Healthcare to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference and the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA and the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

  • Founder and Executive Chairman, Jason Krantz, will present at the Stifel Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

  • Chief Executive Officer, Robert Musslewhite, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the William Blair Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM Central Time (5:40 PM Eastern Time) and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of each webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contacts:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com


