Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that Company management will present to the investment community at two upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference 2023
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 4:20pm – 5:00pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Time: 10:50am – 11:20am ET
Format: Fireside Chat

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the events will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website, https://www.exponent.com/investors.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-­EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.


