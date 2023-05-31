Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,733 in the last 365 days.

VVC – Warrant Exercise Proceed & Debt Settlement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the extension for 2 additional years of certain warrants expiring on June 8, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.

As such, the Company has applied to the TSXV to extend 11,799,000 Series AF warrants until June 8, 2025. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.06 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on June 8, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on June 9, 2020.

About VVC Resources
VVC is engaged in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources – specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.

 
On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer


For further information, please contact:
  Patrick Fernet – (514) 631-2727
E-mail:    pfernet@vvcexploration.com
 or Trevor Burbank -– (214) 641-1041
E-mail:    trevor@vvcexpl.com
       

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


Primary Logo

You just read:

VVC – Warrant Exercise Proceed & Debt Settlement

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more