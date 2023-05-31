Toll Brothers Announces Two Brand New Model Homes in Aliso Creek Community in Star, Idaho

/EIN News/ -- STAR, Idaho, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc . (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two brand new model homes are now open in Aliso Creek, a luxury home community in Star, Idaho. Aliso Creek offers 169 luxurious single-family homes in a convenient Ada County location adjacent to the City of Eagle and just 30 minutes from Downtown Boise. The designer-decorated Toll Brothers model homes are available to tour at 12617 W Pine Grass Street in Star.



The Collins Cascade showcases versatile features including a spacious covered backyard patio and a yoga studio flex room. Distinctive tile accents, custom cabinetry and millwork, and striking Modern Transitional décor are among the designer selections enhancing this elegant Toll Brothers model home.

The Kaplan model home offers a luxurious, open-concept design with five spacious bedrooms, four baths, and an expansive great room highlighted by a beautiful traditional fireplace. Premium designer-curated finishes accent every room, while a desirable Modern Farmhouse exterior elevation adds inviting curb appeal.

“Our new model homes in Aliso Creek are a stunning showcase of the latest architecture and interior design trends,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “They are a must-see for Boise-area home shoppers and an inspiration to Toll Brothers home buyers who are building their dream home in this serene Star, Idaho neighborhood.”

Home buyers have their choice of home designs in two distinct Aliso Creek collections ranging from 1,586 to over 3,000 square feet. The luxury homes feature a variety of options for single- and two-story living, including spacious RV garages, main-floor primary bedroom suites, multi-generational suites, and deluxe outdoor living areas. Home prices begin in the upper $300,000s.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Aliso Creek residents will enjoy an appealing rural atmosphere offering foothills views, easy access to desirable West Ada schools, and excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment in nearby Meridian and Boise. Outdoor recreation opportunities include the Star River Walk, Eagle Island State Park, and several private and semi-private golf courses in the area including River Birch Golf Course. Future onsite community amenities at Toll Brothers Aliso Creek include a regional walking path along a wooded creek, a pool and pool house, a playground, and wide-open green spaces.

For more information on Aliso Creek and Toll Brothers communities throughout Idaho, call (208) 780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c237374-77df-4be0-a97c-9b132791cd62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bec86d3-8b94-403b-9e18-b931b4c0f074

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)